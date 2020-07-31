https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/bill-clintons-spox-releases-statement-response-witness-alleging-clinton-jeffrey-epsteins-island-2-young-girls/

Bill Clinton’s spokesperson on Friday released a statement after Ghislaine Maxwell documents unsealed Thursday night contained statements from a witness who told a lawyer that she saw Clinton on Epstein’s pedophile island in the Caribbean.

Clinton’s spokesman told Newsweek that the former US President “never” went to Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile island.

In a statement on Friday, Angel Ureña, a spokesperson for Clinton, told Newsweek that the former president has “never been to Little St. James Island.” “He’d not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade,” he said. “Well before his terrible crimes came to light.”

TRENDING: Ghislaine Maxwell Documents Unsealed: Allegations Against Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Others — FBI Knew Had Evidence of the Crimes for Years

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers tried to keep x-rated evidence related to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein from going public, but a judge denied the appeal and released damning docs on Thursday evening.

Epstein’s pimp, Ghislaine Maxwell is currently in federal custody awaiting trial.

A witness interview revealed Bill Clinton was at Epstein’s pedophile island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and “2 young girls.”

Portion of the interview with witness, Virginia Giuffre:

“When you say you asked him why is Bill Clinton here, where was here?” Virginia Giuffre: On the island JS: When you were present with Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton on the island, who else was there?” Virginia Giuffre: Ghislaine, Emmy, and there were 2 young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York.” JS: And were all of you staying at Jeffrey’s house on the island including Bill Clinton?” Virginia Giuffre: That’s correct. He had about 4 or 5 different villas on his island separate from the main house, and we all stayed in the villas.” JS: “Were sexual orgies a regular occurrence on the island at Jeffrey’s house?”

We reported in 2016 before the election that Bill Clinton took numerous trips on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ to Epstein’s private “Orgy Island” where underage girls as young as 14 were prostituted for Epstein’s rich and famous clients like Clinton and Prince Andrew.

In May 2016 FOX News reported that Bill Clinton traveled with Jeffrey Epstein on his famous “Lolita Express” at least 26 times and frequently ditched his secret service detail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

