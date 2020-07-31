https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/black-heroes-matter-bystander-pulls-unconscious-man-burning-car-saving-life/

(DISRN) Twenty-three-year-old Keilen Robinson crashed his car on a St. Louis highway Tuesday evening and was left unconscious in the driver’s seat as his vehicle burst into flames.

Antonio Morgan witnessed the accident and sprang into action, trying several times to free Robinson from the car before realizing that his seat belt was holding him in. He then freed Robinson from the seat belt and dragged him to safety as fire and smoke overwhelmed the vehicle — and certainly would have overwhelmed Robinson in short order.

