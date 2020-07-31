https://www.theblaze.com/slightly-offensve/peaceful-protest

Slightly Offens*ve host Elijah Schaffer interviewed a protester who alleged that federal officers shot at him for just peacefully protesting and supporting Black Lives Matter. What the protester did not know, Elijah caught him on camera earlier that evening, allegedly setting a fire outside a federal courthouse in Portland.

In this clip, the protester and his girlfriend claimed that federal officers shot him six times with beanbags while he was peacefully protesting.

“What were you doing at the time [the feds] shot you?” Elijah asked.

“At the time, what I was doing was banging on the fence and chanting, ‘Black Lives Matter. All cops are bastards,'” the protester replied.

Appearing to embrace the victim’s role, the protester raised his shirt and showed the camera six beanbag shot wounds.

Elijah asked if the police asked the protesters to vacate the area surrounding the federal courthouse? The protester claimed that the police tried to “snatch” him.

What happened next was priceless. Elijah dropped the hammer and asked the protester if he was involved with starting the fire set outside the federal courthouse.

“Were you the same guy that was involved with starting the fire, too?” Elijah asked.

The protester denied any involvement with starting the fire. Fortunately, Elijah’s camera appears to have caught the protester in the act of starting the fire, which ultimately led to the six beanbag shots he received from the federal officers.

