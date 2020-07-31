https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/david-horowitz-blitz/2020/07/31/id/980000

David Horowitz’s bestselling book “BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” continues to enjoy an extraordinary run on the New York Times bestseller list — appearing there for a spectacular five weeks in a row.

In “BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win,” published by Humanix Books, Horowitz argues that attacks made against President Donald Trump have been the most brutal ever mounted against a sitting president — but says they will ultimately backfire and catapult him to a second term.

“BLITZ” first entered the Times nonfiction print hardcover list on July 12, placing at No. 14 — and it’s remained there ever since. Publisher’s Weekly has listed “BLITZ” in its top 10 bestsellers, and the book has been a No. 1 Amazon bestseller. [Editor’s Note: Get “BLITZ” with FREE Offer Click Here Now.]

Not surprisingly, none of the major networks have bothered to book Horowitz as a guest to discuss “BLITZ.”

And the mainstream media has shied away from touting the great success of the book, which has received rave reviews.

Rush Limbaugh says: “We love David Horowitz. He thinks Trump is gonna win in a landslide in November, and he gives reasons why in the book, and he says Republicans are gonna be singing ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ once November comes and the election is over and the votes are counted.”

Glenn Beck adds, “[Horowitz] is one of the bravest guys. He found the real intent [of the left] was to control America. … A true national treasure.”

Mike Huckabee gushes, “BLITZ is a MUST-read for those who want to better understand what is really happening in the ‘idea war’ for the soul of America.”

And Mark Levin calls “BLITZ” an “indispensable book” that explains why today’s Democrats “are so dangerous and why President Trump is their nemesis.”

Even Trump himself has weighed in, proclaiming in a tweet: “Hot book! Great author!”

In “BLITZ,” bestselling scribe Horowitz unveils what he says is the left’s deep-seated hatred of Trump and how their targeting of a man whose mission has been to “Drain the Swamp” and “Make America Great Again” has backfired, turning Trump himself into a near martyr.

In fascinating detail, he tells of the brutal battles, bitter backlash, and left-wing accusations Trump has faced as Democrats try to sabotage his presidency.

Horowitz also calls out “the left’s terrifying socialist and, in some cases, communist agendas as you’ve never seen them before.

“Trump’s response?” Horowitz declares. “He’s going to steamroll this opposition in November using the same playbook he has used to win before!”

Horowitz, a former card-carrying leftie turned respected conservative, also discusses:

The nine biggest dangers to America the left poses.

The billionaires who are really out to get Trump.

How patriotism suddenly became “white nationalism” linking Trump to Hitler and the KKK.

The growing secularism of the left and how the hate pushed against Christians will backfire.

Why every effort to demonize Trump and his supporters is failing.

Horowitz grew up a “red diaper baby” in a communist community in Sunnyside, Queens, became a “new leftist,” and hooked up with top radicals — until he had second thoughts about their outlandish goals and switched sides to become one of America’s most outspoken conservatives.

Horowitz’s “BLITZ” is just the latest in his incredible string of bestsellers. His other books include, “DARK AGENDA: The War to Destroy Christian America” and “BIG AGENDA: President Trump’s Plan to Save America,” also published by Humanix.

IMPORTANT: Get “BLITZ” at bookstores everywhere or check out the FREE Offer and Save $28 Click Here Now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

