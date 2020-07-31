https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-documents-released-epstein-case-last-night-contain-redactions-can-unredacted-copying-notepad/

OMG! The documents released last night by the DOJ were presented in a format that can be unredacted by copying to Notes.

It’s being reported that you can uncover the content behind the redactions, in at least one file released yesterday, related to the Epstein case:

I’d like to think it wasn’t a screw up. Could someone actually be surreptitiously helping to get out the truth? ⬇️ https://t.co/gzU3FU1KOv — Cheryl Sullenger 🇺🇸 (@SullengerCheryl) July 31, 2020

This appears to be the case as of last night – however, due to incredibly high demand, trying to access the file can time you out:

Its true I copied-and-pasted PDF 143 into Word and it comes out all unredacted. Please do this for all documents! https://t.co/UIGi4QDOIi — Epstein Files Unsealed by Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 31, 2020

Please let us know if you have a chance to do this and feel free to share any shocking unraveled redactions. We know the FBI in the past was redacting items, to protect the FBI, and we assume this is still the case.

Update: samples of unsealed notes, via Techno Fog – click on the tweet time-line and you will see way more; please note that Comey was FBI director in 2014:

This is big: The FBI was in contact with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s minor victim back in 2014. Yet they did nothing. pic.twitter.com/ItC7kOGO0i — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

