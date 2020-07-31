https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-evidence-shows-fbi-tried-tie-citizen-trump-epstein-case-no-success/

During the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein citizen Donald Trump’s name came up. The FBI attempted over and over to tie the famous New York developer to misconduct, but to no avail.

Per a review of documents released last night in the Jeffrey Epstein case, the FBI tried to tie the now deceased pedophile to citizen Donald Trump but were unable to do so.

The FBI failed to drag Trump into the Epstein mess. But they sure tried. One of the abused victims mentioned that Donald Trump was a good friend of Epstein’s. When asked about it, the only response the witness could make was that she stated this because Epstein told her that, nothing else.

The FBI asked the victim over and over if Trump was ever with Epstein but to no avail:

It looks like former President Bill Clinton and Attorney Alan Dershowitz are implicated in the case by the victims, but not so with President Trump.

