https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-seattle-city-council-moves-abolish-police-department-replace-community-led-public-safety-system/

First Minneapolis, now Seattle.

Seattle City Council on Friday moved to abolish the entire police department and replace it with a Marxist “civilian led Department of Community Safety & Violence Prevention.”

In the proposed legislation, the city council asserted that the Seattle Police Department perpetuates “racism and violence” and upholds “white supremacy culture.”

“The Council is committed to confronting structural and institutional racism as a fundamental step towards addressing the racist institution of policing.”

TRENDING: Ghislaine Maxwell Documents Unsealed: Allegations Against Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Others — FBI Knew Had Evidence of the Crimes for Years

“These protests forced many nationwide and in Seattle to confront the racism that has been plaguing the Black community for centuries and spread to other communities of color, the harmful impacts of white supremacy culture, and the Seattle Police Department’s role in perpetuating racism violence.”

BREAKING: Seattle City Council moves to abolish the entire Seattle Police Department and replace it with a “civilian led Department of Community Safety & Violence Prevention.” They want to replace the police force with nonprofit programs and “community-led activities.” pic.twitter.com/JnFaWusvvv — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 31, 2020

The Council endorsed the “decriminalize Seattle” agenda that would replace police with “culturally-relevant expertise rooted in community connections” and “trauma-informed, gender-affirming, anti-racist praxis.”

The council endorses the “Decriminalize Seattle” agenda that would replace the police force with: –”Culturally-relevant expertise rooted in community connections”

–”Housing, food security, and other basic needs”

–”Trauma-informed, gender-affirming, anti-racist praxis” pic.twitter.com/shtCgAIQTl — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 31, 2020

The plan demands the redistribution of land!

This is pure Marxism.

And finally, the plan demands that the City conduct an “immediate transfer of underutilized public land for BIPOC community ownership”—in essence, the redistribution of land, which is a hallmark of Marxist regimes. pic.twitter.com/9ENdRhFLWD — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 31, 2020

Seattle was recently hijacked by Antifa terrorists who set up their own “Autonomous Zone” dubbed CHAZ/CHOP.

There were two confirmed murders in CHAZ/CHOP as well as other criminal activity such as gun running and drug dealing.

Now the Marxists in Seattle are moving to abolish what is left of the police department.

Read more about the Seattle City Council’s plans to abolish the police department here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

