An internal document from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that hasn’t been made public yet reveals that 182,000 Americans could die from coronavirus by the end of August, according to Yahoo News.

The U.S. has already surpassed 150,000 coronavirus deaths this week. The CDC estimate was given to federal officials to review.

Another estimate from the University of Washington predicts the United States will have 180,000 deaths from coronavirus at the end of October.

The CDC two weeks ago publicly estimated that 170,000 Americans would die from COVID-19 by August 8. That contradicts a prediction on Friday by Health and Human Services assistant secretary Brett P. Giroir that coronavirus deaths could decline in a few weeks.

At the current mortality rate, COVID-19 deaths will be the third-leading cause of death in the country in 2020, trailing heart disease and cancer.

States that had reopened their businesses to dial back reopening plans are now scaling back as the country registered more than 50,000 daily confirmed coronavirus cases on all but two days in July. In addition, 60,000 cases were confirmed for seven of the last 10 days of the month.

