Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceThe Memo: Trump’s real target is election’s legitimacy Trump’s too little, too late coronavirus pivot Barr on the election: ‘If the results are clear, I would leave office’ MORE called a recent Capitol Hill hearing with Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrGOP lawmakers comply with Pelosi’s mask mandate for House floor FBI officials hid copies of Russia probe documents fearing Trump interference: book Appeals court will rehear case over Flynn charges MORE “an embarrassment” with the “Fox News Sunday” adding that Democrats “just wanted to excoriate him” during a network podcast interview on Friday.

“I thought the Barr hearing, which I took somewhat more seriously, was an embarrassment,” Wallace told the “Fox News Rundown” podcast. “I’m not saying I agree with but I understand the reasons why Democrats really don’t like him and feel that Barr has become the political henchman.”

“They just wanted to excoriate him,” Wallace added.

The hearings included several fiery exchanges, including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerApple posts blowout third quarter Hillicon Valley: House panel grills tech CEOs during much anticipated antitrust hearing | TikTok to make code public as it pushes back against ‘misinformation’ | House Intel panel expands access to foreign disinformation evidence Nadler accuses Apple of profiteering during pandemic MORE (D-N.Y.), who was involved in a minor car accident that delayed the beginning of the hearing, denying Barr a break for lunch.

“Mr. Chairman, could we take a five-minute break?” Barr asked Nadler.

“No,” Nadler replied.

“I waited 45 [minutes], an hour for you this morning, I haven’t had lunch. I’d like to take a five-minute break,” Barr noted.

“Mr. Attorney General, we are almost finished. We are going to be finished in a few minutes. We can certainly take a break but,” Nadler said.

“You’re a real class act,” Barr injected.

Wallace also questioned why President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign cancels ad buys to review messaging strategy: report Nunes declines to answer if he received information from Ukraine lawmaker meant to damage Biden Poll: Plurality of ‘Gen Z’ voters say they see more political ads from Trump than Biden MORE suggested the November presidential election be delayed due to his concerns over mail-in voting.

“Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign cancels ad buys to review messaging strategy: report Nunes declines to answer if he received information from Ukraine lawmaker meant to damage Biden Poll: Plurality of ‘Gen Z’ voters say they see more political ads from Trump than Biden MORE in April said, ‘I bet you that President Trump is going to try to find a way to delay the election,'” Wallace recalled.

“And the president came back that same month and said, ‘No, I haven’t even thought about. Tell Joe he can rest easy,'” Wallace said. “I promise you, those clips will be played. I just don’t understand why the president would want to stoke this brushfire.”

The Trump campaign had previously described Biden’s speculation about Trump wanting to delay the election as “incoherent conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality.”

The president said Thursday he only broached the idea to get the “LameStream Media” to talk about what he described as “dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting.”

“Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!),” Trump tweeted to his more than 85 million followers.

Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Several top Republicans dismissed the idea of delaying the election on Thursday, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyGOP lawmakers comply with Pelosi’s mask mandate for House floor The Memo: Trump’s real target is election’s legitimacy The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump faces pushback after suggesting election could be delayed MORE (Calif.) and Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioHillicon Valley: Trump raises idea of delaying election, faces swift bipartisan pushback | Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google release earnings reports | Senators ask Justice Department to investigate TikTok, Zoom On The Money: GDP shrinks by record amount in second quarter amid virus lockdowns | Jobless claims rise for second straight week | McConnell tees up fight on unemployment benefits Shaheen, Chabot call for action on new round of PPP loans MORE (Fla.).

“Never in the history of federal elections have we ever not held an election, and we should go forward with our election,” McCarthy said Thursday.

