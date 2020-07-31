https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kansas-senate-gop-kris-kobach/2020/07/31/id/979924

President Donald Trump is indicating he will not get involved in the U.S. Senate Republican primary in Kansas, CNN is reporting.

His apparent decision not to intervene in the race comes as some top Republicans fear the prospect that candidate Kris Kobach could win the primary on Tuesday only to lose the general election in November, CNN reported. Kobach is running against Republican Rep. Roger Marshall in the primary.

Trump has talked with both candidates in the last seven months but does not appear ready to make any endorsement. And he indicated Wednesday to associates during a flight on Air Force One that he likely would not, according to CNN.

A source told CNN that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had reminded Trump during the flight that Marshall had originally backed John Kasich in the 2016 presidential race. At that point Trump reportedly said he would not get involved in the Kansas Senate primary, according to CNN.

The news network reported that establishment Republicans are concerned that if Kobach wins the primary, it could be a repeat of 2018 when he lost to Democrat Laura Kelly in the race for governor.

And it pointed out that state Sen. Barbara Bollier, who is running for the Democratic Party’s nomination, has smashed state fundraising records by bringing in $7.8 million.

CNN noted the race could determine which party controls the Senate next year.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee had tweeted in April that “momentum is on our side” in the Senate election in Kansas and other several other states.

