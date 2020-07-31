https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/covid-19-mortality-reporting-masterfully-misrepresented-method-reporting-makes-current-mortality-appear-much-worse/

The individuals behind the reporting of the China coronavirus in the US are doing all they can to keep the virus alive. The media is all-in with constant negative over-the-top reporting. But the real culprits behind the effort to keep COVID-19 alive are the individuals reporting on the virus. Their methods are misleading if not fraudulent.

We’ve reported on the fraudulent reporting related to the China coronavirus in the past, for example:

1. Deaths unrelated to the coronavirus like motorcycle accidents and gun shot wounds are reported as COVID-19 related deaths.

2. Deaths where the China coronavirus is assumed to be related are counted as COVID-19 deaths, even though no formal evidence is obtained.

TRENDING: Ghislaine Maxwell Documents Unsealed: Allegations Against Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Others — FBI Knew Had Evidence of the Crimes for Years

3. Related to the above, only around 1% of all Coronavirus deaths have no additional co-morbidity. This means that nearly all of the COVID deaths had other symptoms along with the coronavirus. But when reporting on mortality of COVID-19, this is for the most part ignored.

4. We also have noted that COVID-19 overall mirrors the mortality rates of a bad flu season. Based on current data the current mortality rates from the China coronavirus are within expectations for an above-average flu season with the exception of New York and New Jersey.

So based on all this information, why is it that the public is still so scared of the China coronavirus?

The answer is two fold. Of course, the main reason COVID-19 is still a major concern of Americans is because the MSM reports on it day in and day out with frightening stories of people catching it and dying from it.

The other reason relates to the manner in which data related to the China coronavirus is obtained and reported.

On March 17, 2020, we were the first to identify that the WHO and the WHO’s Director General Tedros were pushing fraudulent numbers regarding the expected mortality of the coronavirus. The WHO grossly over-stated the mortality rate of the virus by implying it would be 3.4% or at least 30 times more than the flu and COVID-19’s current mortality rate.

Knowing that the reporting on the China coronavirus was fraudulent before, we decided to look into the current reporting on mortality that appears to show the coronavirus mortality increasing dramatically over the past few weeks.

What we uncovered is that the reporting on deaths related to the coronavirus is misrepresented due to the method deaths are reported. Instead of reporting deaths by the date of death, the reporting used by the MSM is by date death is reported. Most deaths related to the coronavirus occurred weeks ago. The recent deaths reported include a large percent of deaths from weeks and even months ago. By reporting deaths on date reported, deaths that occurred weeks ago are reported this week, overstating this week’s deaths and understating prior period deaths.

Dr. Andrew Bostom provides an example of what is currently going on in Florida that shows the number of deaths currently higher than they really are:

See CTP’s WARPED, SCIENTIFCALLY MEANINGLESS “pooled dates/deaths by date of report” FL death curve, v. SCIENTIFICALLY VALID DOD reality with DOD raw data here (2/2): https://t.co/j7gejvkvve pic.twitter.com/smE8fMIKZz — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) July 31, 2020

What Dr. Bostom shows is that when charting deaths by the date of death related to COVID-19 the peak for deaths is as reported in the top chart clearly showing that the peak was reached in early July. But the MSM uses the date the death is reported which shows a picture that looks like the peak number of individuals who died with the COVID-19 is this past week and growing. The method used by the MSM is inaccurate and continues to report in this manner is fraudulent.

Americans want the truth. We give it to them.

The government needs to audit the fraudulent practices used by the CDC in their reporting on the coronavirus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

