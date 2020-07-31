https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/crowder-classics-democrats-buying-the-black-vote-steven-and-tommy-sotomayor

Some things never change. The sky is blue, water is wet, and Democrats want you to be poor and desperate. With the 2020 presidential election only 96 days away, now is the time to reflect on the 2016 election.

This Crowder Classic may be an older clip, but it remains relevant. Steven and Tommy talk about Democratic shenanigans and vote buying. In retrospect, the days when busing voters to multiple polling sites (and still losing the 2016 election) seem like child’s play compared to the 2020 Democrats. You be the judge.

[embedded content]

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

