The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of Arizona, Nevada, and California, including Las Vegas and Phoenix. This warning signifies “dangerously hot conditions up to 120 [degrees]” and is in effect until 9 p.m. PST on Saturday.

“Heat of this magnitude is rare, dangerous, and deadly,” said the Phoenix National Weather Service of the temperatures predicted today for much of western Arizona.

A graphic tweeted by the NWS this morning titled “deadly heat wave” advises those in the area to remain aware of the heat and take safety precautions.

Temperatures in many southwest cities will reach over 110 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend, posing key health risks. Las Vegas is expected to reach 112 on Friday and Saturday, and Phoenix will hit 114 today. Palm Springs is forecast to hit 120 on Friday, and 118 on Saturday.

The NWS is asking residents to stay safe by keeping hydrated and avoiding outdoor activities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extreme heat kills around 600 people per year. People with certain medical conditions, the elderly, and those without access to air conditioning are at particular risk.

A high-pressure system moving through the Southwest is bringing the heat, which will last through the end of the weekend. The heat combined with dry air and winds of up to 15 mph in some areas may also increase fire risk, says the NWS.

