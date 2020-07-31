https://headlineusa.com/sheila-jackson-lee-new-white-house/

For 220 years, the White House has provided safe harbor to slaveholders, segregationist Democrats, n-word-users and those who generally put the priorities of the nation ahead of the exclusive needs of underprivileged minorities and non-citizens.

Now, according to radical Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, the presidential abode with a vaguely racist name is long overdue for a reckoning.

The race-baiting Houston-area congresswoman, who has never been shy about asserting her own privilege, recently sponsored a bill to replace the vaunted presidential abode with “a new residence and working space.”

As is often the case, the bill’s text doubles as a pithy acronym: to establish “a New Executive Workgroup for the White House as an Iconic Treasure Expressing Honor, Obligation, Unity, Strength, and Excellence of our Nation” (aka the NEW WHITE HOUSE Act).

The bill, introduced two weeks ago, on July 16, had yet to receive any cosponsors as it worked its way through the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

In fact, Lee, herself, has offered no comment on the new bill via usual channels, such as her social media feed.

The apparent reluctance to support the bill was in stark contrast with Lee’s other recent bills: the George Floyd Law (aka the Justice in Policing Act), which pushed to defund police departments and ban many law-enforcement techniques; and another bill that would establish Juneteenth (June 19) as a federal holiday, possibly supplanting the Fourth of July as the nation’s official Independence Day.

[Thread] Yesterday, I introduced H.R. 7232 the #Juneteenth National Independence Day Act to create a federal holiday that recognizes the true ending of slavery all over America and to celebrate and commemorate the contributions of African American slaves…1/10 pic.twitter.com/YzcSicnPFg — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 19, 2020

Should H.R.7637—which formally would establish a panel to discuss the idea of a new White House—clear the House Oversight committee and the Democrat-run House, it still would face hurdles in the GOP Senate and a potential veto from President Donald Trump.

Shockingly, Lee has had a less-than-civil rapport with the current executive branch, openly attacking Trump as a “racist” in much of her past rhetoric.

During a recent Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr, she and other Democrats spent much of their allotted five minutes “reclaiming [their] time” by asking questions and refusing to allow Barr to answer.

Lee seemed preoccupied with insisting that Barr either acknowledge that the Department of Justice was guilty of “systemic racism” or else outright deny the problem of racism altogether, with no space in between.

Left-wing activists have capitalized on the opportunity in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody to push for radical changes at every level.

Among those have been the de facto banning of any Confederate monuments or history.

However, rioters schooled in the Howard Zinn radical tradition of historical revisionism have gone far beyond the blight of the Civil War to demand that even some of the country’s other symbols of national unity be condemned as racist and removed.

Statues honoring abolitionists and black war heroes have come under scrutiny for depictions that suggest the subservience of blacks to white masters during the slave era and afterward.

Some also have suggested that memorials such as the Washington and Jefferson monuments in the nation’s capital, and South Dakota’s Mt. Rushmore have outstayed their welcome.

More recently, Floyd’s family participated in the unveiling of a massive hologram overlooking an embattled statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va.

The hologram is slated to tour parts of the Southern states mimicking the 1960s-era “Freedom Rides” in support of black civil rights.

Several of Lee’s compatriots, whose monuments lined the eponymous Monument Avenue in the former Confederate capital, were unceremoniously dispatched by an executive decree from the city’s far-left mayor, citing the danger that rioters might injure themselves while vandalizing the century-old statues.

They were most recently being stored at a wastewater treatment facility on the outskirts of town.

