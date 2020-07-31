http://www.conservativehq.com/node/32999



Despite the best efforts of the anti-Trump media to portray the ongoing violence as “peaceful protest,” most Americans are appalled by the violence going on in the streets of Democrat-controlled cities, such as Portland, Seattle, Chicago and New York.

And under aircover from the Trump hating media, Democrat politicians have enthusiastically embraced the violence.

“There’s violence across the whole country. Do you disavow the violence from Antifa that’s happening in Portland right now?” an independent journalist asked Democrat House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler. Nadler responded by saying the riots “are a myth that’s being spread only in Washington.”

After long suffering Attorney General Bill Barr appeared before the Democrat Nadler’s House Judiciary Committee for a Mao-like ritual humiliation session, Far Left California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted:

I wonder if @TheJusticeDept concluded yesterday after the grilling of Bill Barr that many of the actions of the unwelcomed, unmarked, poorly trained federal forces in Portland were excessive and illegal.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti – who responded forcefully when BLM tried to riot in ultraliberal Hollywood – tweeted about Portland:

Demonstrators for racial justice represent the best of our democratic ideals. The President’s unilateral deployment of federal forces betrays them — and does nothing to keep us safe.

L.A. stands with our friends in Portland.

And to explain why Portland has become the years-long epicenter of street violence, look no further than Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty who addressed one of the pre-riot pep sessions, saying “We are setting the standard for the rest of the country…We will not fail!”

As we explained in our series “It’s Not A Protest, It’s Not A Riot, It’s A Revolution” the street violence occurring in the wake of George Floyd’s death is part of a larger Leftist plan to undermine and eventually dissolve our constitutional republic. Making the United States “ungovernable” by creating chaos during the 2020 presidential election cycle is a key part of their strategy.

We are not the only ones to conclude the street violence was pre-programed into the 2020 election cycle. Bill Gertz, reporting for the Washington Times wrote that activists of the far-left Antifa movement began planning to foment a nationwide anti-government insurgency as early as November as the U.S. presidential campaign season kicked off in earnest, according to a law enforcement official with access to intelligence behind the shadowy group.

Mr. Gertz reported, that while law enforcement officials would not speak on the record about Antifa’s plans as the election season heats up, longtime analysts of the group say such a move would be entirely in character.

“Antifa’s actions represent a hard break with the long tradition of a peaceful political process in the United States,” said former National Security Council staff member Rich Higgins. “Their Marxist ideology seeks not only to influence elections in the short term but to destroy the use of elections as the determining factor in political legitimacy.”

Added Joe Myers, a former Defense Intelligence Agency official and counterinsurgency expert, “President Trump’s election and revitalization of America are a threat to Antifa’s nihilist goals. They are fomenting this violence to create havoc, despair and to target the Trump campaign for defeat in 2020.” Mr. Myers argued that Antifa clearly meets the criteria for being labeled a terrorist and insurgent movement. “It is employing organized violence for political ends: destruction of the constitutional order,” he said. (You can read the entire article through this link to Unconstrained Analytics.)

Despite the Democrats’ best efforts to silence him, during Nadler’s show trial – we mean hearing – Attorney General Barr managed to make one key point that every American should keep in mind going into the 2020 election, “What makes me concerned for the country is this is the first time in my memory the leaders of one of our great two political parties, the Democratic Party, are not coming out and condemning mob violence and the attack on federal courts.” Attorney General Barr left hanging the obvious reason why Democrats have failed to condemn the violence in Portland and other cities – it’s their allies and voters who are trying to burn down the courthouse, and the American constitutional republic with it.

