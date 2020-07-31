https://www.toddstarnes.com/values/severed-pigs-head-wearing-police-hat-set-ablaze-by-portland-mob/

The “peaceful” protesters in Portland went for the anti-American trifecta on Thursday when they grabbed the bloody, severed head of a pig, put a police cap on it and set it on fire while it rested on top of an American flag, according to a reporter at the chaotic scene.

Andy Ngo, the journalist, wrote on Twitter that the act of aggression took place just outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland after Oregon State Police took over protecting the building from federal agents. The Daily Wire, citing Ngo, reported that pigs seem to be at risk during the unrest in the city.

In the early weeks of the riots, a pig was found abandoned near downtown Portland in the middle of the night. Police rescued the animal. It is believed a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute. https://t.co/egNPmxqVmH pic.twitter.com/8v1PxPYcqk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

“It is believed a protester was going to kill pigs as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute,” Ngo said at the time. The report said that an actual pig was found wrapped in a blanket at the time. Anti-police protesters have been known to chant, “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon.”

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and members to the Trump administration have been critical of the city’s response to the violent protesters and refusal to work with federal agents to protect federal assets in the city. The city council went so far as to vote unanimously to cease any interaction between city police and federal agents.

Wolf took to Twitter on Friday to post an image of a state trooper interacting with DHS police and wrote, “This is what partnership in Portland looks like. No violent activity against the courthouse last night. Stepping up and doing the right thing should not take 60 days.”

He also praised state police for clearing two encampments at city parks. Portland Police apparently assisted in the removal and tweeted on Thursday that “all persons in the park have 10 minutes to leave the park to the North.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler, perhaps the greatest political casualty in the unrest, tweeted about his department’s move and tried to assuage his supporters by saying the state police requested the action “as part of the plan for federal officers to leave our community.

