https://amgreatness.com/2020/07/31/doj-seeks-removal-of-protection-for-journalists-in-riots-due-to-presence-of-imposters/
Officials from the Department of Justice have officially filed a request with the courts asking for the removal of special protection for journalists in the ongoing riots in Portland, due to rioters often disguising themselves as journalists in order to commit violence, according to Politico. In a filing submitted to U.S. District Court Judge Michael […]
The post DoJ Seeks Removal of Protection for Journalists in Riots Due to Presence of Imposters appeared first on American Greatness.