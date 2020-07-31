https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/michael-dellanno/2020/07/31/drooling-msnbcers-long-obama-they-campaign-against-trump

On Thursday night, President Obama’s adoring fans at MSNBC predictably hailed his politically-charged eulogy for Congressman John Lewis to attack President Trump. Obama-loving Last Word host Lawrence O’Donnell yearned for the days of the Obama presidency with radical author Zerlina Maxwell.

Living in their left-wing fantasyland, O’Donnell slammed the Trump presidency as “chaotic” and Maxwell expressed how soothed she felt by hearing Obama trash Trump.

O’DONNELL: I give you this day to reflect on as you will the tale of two presidencies, the chaos of the Trump presidency and then a glimpse back on that pulpit today of that presidency that preceded it. ZERLINA MAXWELL (AUTHOR, “THE END OF WHITE POLITICS”): Look, I think so many Americans today when they heard the sound of President Obama’s voice immediately began to feel more relaxed and more stable. I know I’m not just speaking for myself because it’s been so long since we had a president that represented the best of America. I think what we’re living through right now is a testament to how Donald Trump represents really the worst of our character, the cruelty, the meanness, the mean spiritedness, the selfishness at the expense of others.

Since Biden has not been able to deliver a coherent speech throughout the duration of his campaign, these radicals used Obama’s words to sway voters in Biden’s direction this November. The left’s hatred of Trump has led them to create some sort of alternative reality where the eight years of Obama were exclusively “stable.” They have completely forgotten, or ignored, the scandals and corruption that was laced throughout the Obama White House.

O’Donnell’s delusion was on full display when he claimed that Trump expects to lose the election:

Today one of those things slipped in where he said, oh you know, the Democrats want to keep everything shut down and then after November 3rd they’ll open it up. Meaning after November 3rd when Joe Biden is elected they will open it up. He’s constantly letting us see those cards where what he’s seeing is his doom and defeat.

He misconstrued Trump’s entire statement and fit it towards his overtly pro-Biden stance. Trump was calling out Democrats for exploiting the coronavirus pandemic for political advantage, but O’Donnell only saw it as an opportunity to discuss a Biden presidency.

Read the full transcript below:

MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell 07/30/2020 10:06:17 PM LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: And what Donald Trump should have been asked about in terms of the election today is why is he and the Republican Party attacking the voting rights that John Lewis helped win for this country? Why isn’t Donald Trump trying to rush extra resources to the Post Office to handle the flood of mail-in voting this year, which will include Donald Trump’s own mailed in ballot. The Post Office is going to have to deliver our ballots to us, and then the post office is going to have to deliver our completed ballots to be counted in the election. And the Postal Service is currently unable to even maintain its current service levels as it struggles with underfunding. The Washington Post reports tonight, “As President Trump ramps up his unfounded attacks on mail balloting as being susceptible to widespread fraud, postal employees and union officials say the changes implemented by Trump fundraiser turned postmaster general Louis DeJoy are contributing to a growing perception that mail delays are the result of a political effort to undermine absentee voting.” The Washington Post reports that the Trump fundraiser running the Post Office now, quote, “approved changes that took effect July 13 that the agency said were aimed at cutting costs for the debt-laden mail service. They included prohibiting overtime pay, shutting down sorting machines early and requiring letter carriers to leave mail behind when necessary to avoid extra trips or late delivery on routes.” No questions about that today at the White House briefing. No questions about how Donald Trump is trying to undermine the Postal Service because he knows the Postal Service can deliver his defeat in the presidential election. I have heard the Post Office mentioned at funerals once or twice before, but it was always at the funeral of someone who actually worked at the Post Office. At Congressman John Lewis’s funeral today, President Barack Obama talked about how important the Post Office has become to John Lewis’ legacy. (…) 10:11:48 PM O’DONNELL: I give you this day to reflect on as you will the tale of two presidencies, the chaos of the Trump presidency and then a glimpse back on that pulpit today of that presidency that preceded it.

ZERLINA MAXWELL (AUTHOR, “THE END OF WHITE POLITICS”): Look, I think so many Americans today when they heard the sound of President Obama’s voice immediately began to feel more relaxed and more stable. I know I’m not just speaking for myself because it’s been so long since we had a president that represented the best of America. I think what we’re living through right now is a testament to how Donald Trump represents really the worst of our character, the cruelty, the meanness, the mean spiritedness, the selfishness at the expense of others. And I think that what President Obama spoke to in terms of the legacy of John Lewis and why I think it resonated so much today across generations is this idea that the fight is a continual fight. I think the late Congressman Lewis knew that. He knew that he was a part of a continuing struggle, and he saw young activists. He mentored so many young movement leaders in this moment to do the work because there is nothing automatic to President Obama’s words today about democracy. (…) 10:15:45 PM O’DONNELL: Donald Trump knows he’s losing. If you just put together a string of things that he says that just come out of him in that extemporaneous way, the other day he’s saying nobody likes me, which is the feeling you would get if you are losing by big numbers nationally. Today one of those things slipped in where he said, oh you know, the Democrats want to keep everything shut down and then after November 3rd they’ll open it up. Meaning after November 3rd when Joe Biden is elected they will open it up. He’s constantly letting us see those cards where what he’s seeing is his doom and defeat. MAXWELL: He’s the worst poker player in the history of the world, Lawrence. Donald Trump will tell you exactly what’s going on in his mind. But that’s also a scary thing about him, because one of the things I think we should be clear eyed about today is that when he’s saying, why don’t we just delay the election, question mark, one, the response from a lot of folks was, well, he cannot do that. And I want everybody to remember that Donald Trump has never thought about laws and regulations as something to follow. So the idea that he cannot do something is not something that he sees as an obstacle to getting to the end that he wants to get to. So, I just want to be clear we need to be prepared for him to attempt to try to change the election day. Although, constitutionally he is not able. That doesn’t mean that he won’t do everything in his power with his federal troops and all of the propaganda machine that he has behind him.

