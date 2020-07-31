https://christiannews.net/2020/07/31/eight-christian-families-in-india-staying-at-home-of-church-elder-assaulted-by-mob/

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) — Eight Christian families were attacked by a mob of Hindu nationalists in the village of Badaguda, Koraput District, Odisha at around midnight on 21 July. An elderly lady, Chachiri Muduli, 75, and her two granddaughters, 22 and 25, were among the victims.

The families were staying at home of the village church elder, Deba Bhoi, which is used as a venue to host local prayer gatherings, after their own homes had been damaged earlier this year. Mr. Bhoi’s home was partially destroyed by the attackers. The village consists of approximately 200 households. Local sources say that the situation in the village remains tense as the Christians continue to live in fear and anxiety, under challenging conditions.

The local itinerant preacher, Pastor Jitendra Khosla, registered a First Information Report (FIR), which is required for the police to begin an investigation, on behalf of the families on July 22. Two unidentified persons believed to have led the attack were arrested by local police, however local sources say that the men were released on bail on July 29.

