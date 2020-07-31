https://www.theblaze.com/news/ghislaine-maxwell-epstein-island-orgies-unsealed-documents

An accuser claimed the late Jeffrey Epstein and his reputed longtime madam Ghislaine Maxwell hosted “constant” orgies on the convicted sex offender’s private Caribbean island. The accusations surfaced Thursday night when court documents from a 2015 defamation case against Maxwell were unsealed.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed that she was a victim of sex trafficking at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell from 1999 to 2002. She alleged that she was forced to sexually please powerful men, including Prince Andrew and attorney Alan Dershowitz. Giuffre also said that she saw Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island with two “young girls.”

In a 2016 deposition, Giuffre said there were constant orgies happening at Epstein’s private Little St. James island that involved girls as young as 15.

“The island was a place where orgies were a constant thing that took place,” Giuffre said. “And again, it’s impossible to know how many.”

Giuffre said she was “100 percent” sure she saw Maxwell, 58, engage in sex at Epstein’s private island.

Maxwell’s attorney asked Giuffree, “It is your contention that ‘Ghislaine Maxwell had sex with underage girls virtually every day when I was around her,’ correct?” She responded, “Yes.”

Maxwell’s attorney asked her to name the girls who participated in the group sex that included Epstein’s alleged fixer.

“There’s just a blur of so many girls,” Giuffre replied. “There were blondes, there were brunettes, there were redheads. They were all beautiful girls. I would say the ages ranged between 15 and 21.”

“Well, there’s a lot of girls that were involved,” Giuffre answered. “We weren’t on a first-name basis with each other. I wouldn’t be able to give you lists of names of girls. It was continuous.”

Giuffre claimed that all of the girls were “beautiful, tall, some were blonde, some were sandy brown.” She said they spoke a foreign language, she believes it was possibly Russian or Czechoslovakian, the New York Post reported.

“Ghislaine, myself, Jeffrey, another girl in this blue, outdoor — I don’t know what you want to call it. Cabana, that … just a bed could fit in,” she said of one sexual encounter.

In a May 2016 deposition, she said Maxwell and Epstein ordered her to have sexual relations with men by telling her to give them a “massage.”

“And when they say massage, they mean erotic, okay?” Giuffre added. “That’s their code word.”

“Jeffrey did a lot more of that than she did,” Giuffre said. “But she definitely made it aware that we shouldn’t cross boundaries with them.”

Giuffre alleged that Epstein had a “secret room” with “a whole bunch of decorative pictures of pornographic literature and sex toys,” according to The Daily Beast. She said the walls were covered with “pornographic pictures of the girls that he had met.”

Earlier this month, Maxwell’s lawyers claimed in a court filing that their client had not been in contact for more than a decade before his death in August 2019, according to the Telegraph.

“On August 10, 2019, Epstein died in federal custody, and the media focus quickly shifted to our client — wrongly trying to substitute her for Epstein — even though she’d had no contact with Epstein for more than a decade,” lawyers Mark Cohen and Jeffrey Pagliuca claimed.

However, the newly unsealed documents show that Maxwell and Epstein communicated as recently as 2015.

“You have done nothing wrong and i woudl [sic] urge you to start acting like it. go outside, head high, not as an esacping [sic] convict. go to parties. deal with it,” a typo-filled email was sent from Epstein to Maxwell on Jan. 25, 2015, according to NBC News.

Maxwell was arrested at her remote home in New Hampshire earlier this month. She was charged with two counts of conspiracy, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting minors for illegal sex acts, and two counts of perjury. Maxwell pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Epstein’s alleged accomplice is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Her trial is scheduled for next July.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

