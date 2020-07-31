https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/esteemed-french-dr-didier-raoult-testifies-person-behind-death-threats-top-doctor-linked-gilead-pharmaceuticals/

Way back in late March Laura Ingraham reported on the latest study by the French research team led by the renowned epidemiologist Dr. Didier Raoult that was able to repeat his findings from a previous study.

This time Dr. Raoult administered hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to 80 patients and observed improvement in EVERY CASE except for a very sick 86-year-old with an advanced form of coronavirus infection.

This was very promising news once again from Dr. Didier Raoult.

Unfortunately, this doctor’s work with the cheap readily available drug helped President Trump so the the liberal media either ignored, attacked or mocked his research.

Dr. Raoult tweeted his results.

Translated: Our two articles published tonight help to demonstrate:

1. The effectiveness of our protocol, on 80 patients.

2. The relevance of the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, thanks to research carried out in our P3 containment laboratory.

It is ABSOLUTELY CLEAR TODAY that Dr. Raoult was correct in his findings.

Today there are over 5 global studies that support the doctor’s findings that HCQ is a cheap and very effective treatment for coronavirus.

Unfortunately, this was not the preferred treatment by professionals who hoped to reap vast rewards for their own treatment for the coronavirus. Gilead pharmaceuticals was hoping to promote its own drug remdesivir as a potential option to treat the disease. Gilead had the support of Dr. Anthony Fauci who downplayed HCQ at every opportunity.

The opposition to Dr. Didier Raoult was so strong that he even received death threats.

During testimony before parliament Dr. Raoult told lawmakers under oath that the person who sent him death threats was a top recipient of Gilead Pharmaceuticals.

Via Covexit:

Professor Raoult testified that, shortly after he started to talk about HCQ as a treatment, in March, he received anonymous death threats. He filed a complaint with the police, and an enquiry was opened by the French judiciary. The medical doctor behind the threats was found and happens to be from a Nantes university hospital. It happened to be the person who received the most money from Gilead over the past 6 years. Professor Raoult presents this as a “personal experience.” In his testimony, he remained diplomatic and suggested “to be attentive to this level of problem.”

International politics and greed are preventing millions of people from receiving the life-saving treatment of HCQ to battle the coronavirus.

Hopefully, some day the criminal minds behind the assault on HCQ will be brought to justice.

