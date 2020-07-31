https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/every-nba-millionaire-knelt-national-anthem-season-opener-every-single-nhl-hockey-player-stood-anthem-opener/

Every single NBA player knelt for the National Anthem at their season opener tonight.

Every one.

They are millionaires who hate their country.

Some held up the black power fist.

The Chi-Coms would be pleased.

The @PelicansNBA & @utahjazz kneel for the National Anthem ahead of the NBA restart. pic.twitter.com/TCFolP06HM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 30, 2020

While every NBA player, official and umpire knelt for the National Anthem EVERY hockey player for Boston and Columbus STOOD UP for the National Anthem.

Every single one STOOD UP IN RESPECT!

Top story: @Ponie333: ‘Players and coaches STANDING in solidarity for the national anthem hockey rules ‘ pic.twitter.com/EMv59nzb5H, see more https://t.co/cw7yg8SOQA — E N Brown (@SuperEB) July 31, 2020

They all stood up.

The post EVERY NBA MILLIONAIRE Knelt for the National Anthem at Season Opener — EVERY SINGLE NHL HOCKEY Player Stood for Anthem at Opener appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

