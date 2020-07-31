https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/every-nba-millionaire-knelt-national-anthem-season-opener-every-single-nhl-hockey-player-stood-anthem-opener/

Every single NBA player knelt for the National Anthem at their season opener tonight.
Every one.
They are millionaires who hate their country.

Some held up the black power fist.
The Chi-Coms would be pleased.

While every NBA player, official and umpire knelt for the National Anthem EVERY hockey player for Boston and Columbus STOOD UP for the National Anthem.

Every single one STOOD UP IN RESPECT!

They all stood up.

The post EVERY NBA MILLIONAIRE Knelt for the National Anthem at Season Opener — EVERY SINGLE NHL HOCKEY Player Stood for Anthem at Opener appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...