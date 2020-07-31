https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/exclusive-st-charles-health-department-officials-will-spying-local-bars-restaurants-weekend-list/

The St. Charles County Health Department, just west of St. Louis City, is sending their lackeys out to spy on local bars and restaurants about their public compliance to the county coronavirus policies.

From a TGP reader:

“Please keep me anonymous. The St Charles County Health Department is sending their communists out to patrol local bars and restaurants about the public compliance. I work at the health department and do not agree with most everything they do. I will send you a video of the list of bars/restaurants targeted.”

The list of restaurants was included in an email from the St. Charles County Health Department.

The list includes: Bar Louie, Exit 6, Lulu’s, Bombshell, Good News Brewing, Wentzville Sugarfire, Field Box, Applebees, Corner Pub and Grub,Tommy Boys, 909 Public House,Traffic Jam and Red Fish, Brewskees, Field Box West, Mattingly’s, Hot Shots, El Maguey and etc.

ATTENTION! St. Charles Health Department officials will be SPYING on local bars and restaurants this weekend. Here is the list from a TGP reader. pic.twitter.com/bNe4YCe6le — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) August 1, 2020

This is America today — Snitching on your neighbors was something we once thought only happened in communist regimes!

This was sent out by one of the directors of the public health department.

