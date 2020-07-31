https://thenationalpulse.com/news/epstein-doc-dump/

As alleged Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell awaits trial, a trove of court documents pertaining to the case has been unsealed, revealing authorities knew of the abuse since at least 2011 and containing additional evidence that a host of high-profile individuals including Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew were involved.

Released Thursday night, the 346-pages of information include emails between Epstein and Maxwell along with accuser Virginia Giuffre’s deposition and testimony.

Appearing to suggest that Maxwell was an active recruiter in Epstein’s sex ring – as Giuffre recounted she was “ordered” by Maxwell to administer an erotic massage – the documents also provide insight into other high-profile individuals involved in Epstein’s iniquity.

Among those named in the heavily-redacted documents are former MIT scientist Marvin Minsky, renowned lawyer Alan Dershowitz, former President Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew.

Dershowitz was allegedly a “participant” and “eye-witness to the abuse of many other minors by Epstein,” later negotiating the agreement the provided Epstein and his affiliates with immunity from federal prosecution.

The documents also allege that Clinton visited Epstein’s notorious private island with “two young girls.”

The redacted information – chiefly the names of individuals identified by Giuffre as participants in the alleged Epstein sex ring – has been met with criticism on social media.

The documents also show that under the auspices of Director James Comey, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had “regular communication” with a minor victim of Epstein and Maxwell since at least 2014, but allowed over five years to pass before charging Epstein in 2019 and Maxwell in 2020.

Questioning of Giuffre augments the FBI’s negligence, as the victim alleges she gave a copy of the photo of her, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew to the agency in 2011, so they could make copies of the now widely-circulated image.

Despite the incriminating picture and Giuffre’s participation in questioning, the FBI, which at the time was overseen by Robert Mueller, failed to prosecute Epstein.

In fact, Mueller’s FBI granted Epstein a plea deal in 2008, which documents suggest resulted from Prince Andrew lobbying the U.S. government. The sweetheart deal, which saw Epstein jailed for just 13 months for sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, was issued despite the bureau being well aware it had not interviewed all relevant witnesses and victims.

Prince Andrew, Giuffre, and Maxwell

They also reveal that Maxwell and Epstein had remained in contact, with email correspondence between the two including Epstein telling Maxwell “go outside, head high, not as an escaping convict,” advising her to “go to parties” and “deal with it”:

2015 emails between Maxwell and Epstein

Maxwell has long insisted she was never a co-conspirator of Epstein’s, recently pleading not guilty to involvement in Epstein’s trafficking of minor girls. The documents, however, appear to suggest otherwise.

