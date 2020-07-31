https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/fauci-exposed-jim-jordans-grilling-proves-political-video/

Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before a House subcommittee on Friday on a national strategy for combating the Coronavirus.

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) grilled Fauci on whether the protesters and rioters are increasing the spread of COVID-19.

Rep. Jordan asked Fauci if the government should “limit” the protesting.

Fauci danced around the question and didn’t condemn the rioting.

Jim Jordan pointed out to Fauci that he has been running his mouth and opining on everything from baseball to masks, to churches and small businesses.

Fauci’s testimony further confirms the lockdowns are all political and that he is also political.

Wow Rep. @Jim_Jordan GRILLS Dr. Fauci on whether protests are increasing the spread of the virus. Watch This 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DHxSs7lDUH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2020

