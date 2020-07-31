https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/fauci-dont-think-need-go-lockdown/

(BREITBART) During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that he doesn’t think “we need to go to lockdown again and shelter in place.”

Fauci said, “I don’t think we need to go to lockdown again and shelter in place. There are situations, as I’ve mentioned to you before, in multiple interviews, where, when they were trying to open up a state or a city, that there were certain guidelines that were skipped over. Maybe you’re in a phase two, and you need to pause and maybe go back to phase one. That’s entirely conceivable and may be recommended.”

