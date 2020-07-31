http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/igfgCWR_3m0/

PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s suggestion to delay the presidential election is grounds for “immediate impeachment,” according to the leader of an influential conservative organization.

Federalist Society co-founder Steven Calabresi opposed Trump’s impeachment last year, but he thinks the president’s tweet on Thursday criticizing mail-in voting and bringing up a postponement to election day crossed the line.

President Donald Trump tweeted, ‘Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???’Credit: Getty Images – Getty

“Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is a fascist,” Calabresi wrote in an op-ed published in The New York Times on Thursday.

“But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.”

Trump on Thursday morning tweeted that with universal mail-in voting, “2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRADULENT Election in history” and “a great embarrassment to the USA.”

“Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” he wrote.

Trump’s allegations that mail-in voting leads to increased fraud are unsubstantiated.

Mail-in voting has increased due to voters’ concerns about contracting coronavirus by going to the polls.

Trump’s tweet drew backlash from liberal and conservative politiciansCredit: Twitter

Calabresi, who voted for Trump in 2016 and has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1980, noted that the U.S. has faced grave challenges but never delayed or canceled a presidential election.

Election Day was held, as fixed by federal law in 1845, in the midst of the Great Depression in 1932 and during World War II in 1944, and Covid-19 should be no exception, Calabresi opined.

Postponing a federal election would be “illegal, unconstitutional and without precedent,” Calabresi wrote, adding that elected officials need to keep Trump in check.

“President Trump needs to be told by every Republican in Congress that he cannot postpone the federal election,” Calabresi wrote. “Anyone who says otherwise should never be elected to Congress again.”

Calabresi is not the only conservative who disagreed with Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a television interview that the November 3 election date “is set in stone.”

Meanwhile, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy stated that “never in the history of the federal elections have we ever not held an election and we should go forward with our election.”

The Federalist Society pushes for an originalist and textualist interpretation of the Constitution.

