https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rick-scott-florida-senate-2024-elections/2020/07/31/id/979916

Florida Sen. Rick Scott is looking at the chairmanship of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and, in four years, the Republican presidential nomination.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Scott, who served as Florida’s governor from 2011-2019 before joining the Senate, is mulling a presidential run in 2024.

Leading the NRSC could be a stepping stone for Scott’s potential White House bid, the Journal noted, because it would elevate his status in the Republican Party.

“Senator Scott is interested in the position and has been having casual conversations with his colleagues about it,” Scott spokesman Chris Hartline told the Journal.

If successful, Scott would lead the NRSC during the 2022 midterm elections. He has positioned himself as a leader in the party, helping his fellow Republicans raise money and appearing at rallies for President Donald Trump.

In May, Politico noted that Scott, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — all Republicans — could run for president in four years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

