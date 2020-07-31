https://www.theblaze.com/wilkow/eric-greitens-soros-gardner-mccloskey

Multi-billionaire George Soros has been spending millions of dollars on U.S. prosecutor elections as part of a years-long campaign to undermine America’s criminal justice system.

One such Soros-backed prosecutor, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, made headlines recently when she announced her office was bringing felony charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who brandished guns while defending their home from Black Lives Matter protesters in June.

In this episode of “Wilkow,” former Missouri Republican governor and Navy SEAL, Eric Greitens, joined host Andrew Wilkow in the first in-studio interview since the coronavirus lockdown. Greitens revealed the extent of Soros’ involvement in the McCloskey case and discussed Gardner’s failed prosecution which ultimately led to his own resignation as governor.

