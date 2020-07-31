https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/google-announces-1st-revenue-drop-company-history/

(THE HILL) Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced Thursday that Google sales had dropped for the first time in the company’s history, as ad revenue took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company rolled out its earnings report for the second quarter of the year, reporting revenues of $38.3 billion, a two percent decrease from the same time period in 2019. The company also reported a dip in operating income, with more than $6 billion in income during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to more than $9 billion during the second quarter of 2019.

“We’re working to help people, businesses and communities in these uncertain times,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said in a statement on Thursday. “As people increasingly turn to online services, our platforms — from Cloud to Google Play to YouTube — are helping our partners provide important services and support their businesses.”

