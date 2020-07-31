http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/af0JHHYYwzg/

During an interview with Fox Business Network’s “Making Money,” Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) downplayed the prospects of delaying the November elections, as President Donald Trump tweeted earlier this week.

However, he applauded for his Trump for his stance on vote-by-mail, indicating that mail-in ballots lacked integrity.

“We’re not going to change the election,” he said. “But I can tell you, as a former secretary of state of Texas that oversaw the elections, mail-in ballots have always been a concern to — to — with the integrity of the elections. And the president is on the right track when he talks about mail-in ballots and what can happen with them, so — but, on the other side, we’re going to have the election November 3.”

“I will be running,” Williams added. “Everybody else will be running. And we will — we will get that done and have a smooth transition in the next cycle.”

