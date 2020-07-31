https://www.dailywire.com/news/haworth-three-failures-in-seth-rogens-criticism-of-israel

Earlier this month, the hashtag “#JewishPrivilege” trended on Twitter, spreading a “mixture of classic conspiratorial theories involving Jewish domination and control of the media, Holocaust denial and accusations of underwriting social unrest movements so that Jews could displace whites with minority groups.”

Leveraging our deep experience of combining suffering with sarcasm, Jews on Twitter quickly rallied to flip the use of #JewishPrivilege to share stories of both modern and generational anti-Semitism.