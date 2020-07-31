https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/huge-development-51-global-studies-find-hcq-effective-treating-covid-19-16-find-hcq-not-effective-10-late-treatment-studies/

How many tens of thousands of Americans must die because of Dr. Fauci’s mistakes?

It is becoming more and more apparent with each new day and as more information is accumulated that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, the CDC and the FDA failed in their response to the China Coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed a completely fraudulent Imperial College study to lockdown and destroy the greatest economy in US history.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has made at least 15 critical mistakes and contradictions since the start of the pandemic in March.

Perhaps Dr. Fauci’s most deadly mistake is his response to hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) treatments for the disease.

Dr. Fauci cheered the use of hydroxychloroquine in treating the MERS coronavirus in 2013 but for some reason resists its use today in treating the China coronavirus.

Now there is a website that tracks the international HCQ-Coronavirus studies.

C19Study tracks the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treating coronavirus.

The countries that pushed HCQ use early have had the most success in treating the disease.

The website tracked all of the current international studies on HCQ use in treating the coronavirus.

Here are the results:

** Pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) — 100% success

** Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (or PEP) — 100% success

** Early Treatment — 100% success

** Late Treatment — 62%

There are over 70 global studies listed on the effectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine in treating the coronavirus.

51 of the global studies showed positive results.

16 of the global studies showed negative results — but 10 of those studies were late stage cases of coronavirus.

It is clear at this point that the top US medical professionals are KILLING Americans by downplaying the success of HCQ in treating the coronavirus.

