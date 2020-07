https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/israel-outraged-twitter-oks-iranian-calls-annihilate-jewish-state/

(UNITED WITH ISRAEL) Israeli officials expressed shock and outrage Thursday after a Twitter company official told a Knesset committee that repeated tweets by Iranian leaders calling for Israel’s destruction do not violate Twitter company policy.

“You thought incitement is incitement is incitement? Not by Twitter’s double-standard morals,” tweeted Minister of Strategic Affairs Orit Farkash-Hacohen.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook