https://gellerreport.com/2020/07/boston-bomber-wins-appeal.html/

What about the dead he slaughtered in the cause of jihad? What about the little boy he murdered? How do they get to appeal?

BOSTON (Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Friday overturned Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death penalty sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack, which killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

Tsarnaev and his older brother set off a pair of homemade pressure-cooker bombs near the finish line of the world-renowned race, tearing through the packed crowd and causing many people to lose legs. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston upheld much of Tsarnaev’s conviction but ordered a lower-court judge to hold a new trial strictly over what sentence Tsarnaev should receive for the death penalty-eligible crimes he was convicted of. A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said his office is reviewing the decision and will have more to say “in the coming days and weeks.” A lawyer for Tsarnaev did not immediately respond to a request for comment. U.S. Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson, writing for the court, said that the trial judge “fell short” in conducting the jury selection process and ensuring it could winnow out partial jurors exposed to pretrial publicity surrounding the high-profile case. Thompson said the pervasive news coverage of the bombings and their aftermath featured “bone-chilling” photos and videos of Tsarnaev and his brother carrying backpacks at the marathon and of those injured and killed near its finish line.

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wins death penalty appeal https://t.co/hsFIVEVbMq. pic.twitter.com/Qc21IzJr2y — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) July 31, 2020

Boston jihad bombing victims:

More than 260 people were also injured, with many losing limbs. A police officer was killed and another seriously injured during the operation to catch the suspects, Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev. Here we look at the victims. Martin Richard

The eight-year-old was standing with his family, cheering the runners as they completed the race. The prime position near the finish line put him in the path of one of the bombs. He was the first person killed in the attacks to be publicly named. He was described as “kind, caring and loving” by staff at his former school. His younger sister Jane, six, suffered a serious injury to her leg, while his mother, Denise, sustained a head injury and required emergency surgery. Martin’s father, Bill, said: “My dear son Martin has died from injuries sustained in the attack on Boston. My wife and daughter are both recovering from serious injuries. We thank our family and friends, those we know and those we have never met, for their thoughts and prayers.” Blood and panic at finish line Krystle Campbell Krystle Campbell whose mother said her daughter was “the best you could wish for” The restaurant manager, 29, had gone to watch a friend complete the race. Her mother, Patty, shaking with emotion, told reporters: “You couldn’t ask for a better daughter… I can’t believe this has happened. She was such a hard worker in everything she did.” She had lived with and cared for her grandmother for almost two years after a medical procedure, according to the New York Times. “My daughter was the most lovable girl,” her father told Yahoo. “She helped everybody, and I’m just so shocked right now.” Lu Lingzi Lingzi Lu was just 23 years old when she was killed at the Boston Marathon finish line. “She was a hard working girl, ambitious,” said Helen Zhao, Lu’s aunt. “She dreamed to accomplish a lot in her life. It was just really sad it got cut short.”Though her time in Boston was brief, Lu fell in love this city. In fact, the connection she felt was so deep that her parents made the difficult decision of burying their only child here. A world away from their home in China. “She didn’t finish her dream. I think her parents felt like since she passed away here so let her spirit rest here and almost like keep dreaming,” said Zhao. “Keeping the dream alive” is the theme of the foundation Helen helped create in Lingzi’s name. The money supports causes Lingzi felt passionate about and gives back to the city she loved. The foundation donates to the Boston Police Athletic League, which brings children of different backgrounds together for educational excursions and to “One World Strong,” a network of support and hope for people impacted by acts of terrorism. “That’s all we want is to do some good work for this community and hopefully they remember Lingzi,” said Zhao. This year, 12 runners will take part in the Boston Marathon to raise money for the foundation, including Michelle Xia, who was also at the finish line that tragic day. “There was like a loud noise to our left. A couple seconds later the one to the right went off. Then the fear trickled down toward us and we started seeing people screaming,” said Xia. Chinese victim mourned Sean Collier

The chilling details of how the Boston bombing suspects ‘crept up on MIT police officer Sean Collier and fired five bullets into him’

“He didn’t stand a chance” (Daily Mail)

On the Thursday after the bombings, with Boston on high alert, Sean Collier, a police officer at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was found by colleagues dead in his car. The 26-year-old had been shot multiple times, allegedly by Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev as they tried to evade arrest. Police ordered Boston into lockdown, eventually tracking the suspects down, killing the elder brother and wounding the other. Paying tribute to Mr Collier, Boston Police Commissioner Edward Davis said he believed “his murder led to our apprehension of these individuals”. MIT Police Chief John DiFava said in a statement that Mr Collier was “one of these guys who really looked at police work as a calling”. “He was born to be a police officer,” he said. Students at the university said he had always made an effort to get to know them, so he “knew which students he was protecting every day when he came to work”. A second policeman, transport officer Richard Donohue, was shot in the thigh in a fire fight with the suspects when they were cornered later on that Thursday.

Have a tip we should know? Your anonymity is NEVER compromised. Email Email tips@thegellerreport.com

The Truth Must be Told Your contribution supports independent journalism Please take a moment to consider this. Now, more than ever, people are reading Geller Report for news they won’t get anywhere else. But advertising revenues have all but disappeared. Google Adsense is the online advertising monopoly and they have banned us. Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter have blocked and shadow-banned our accounts. But we won’t put up a paywall. Because never has the free world needed independent journalism more. Everyone who reads our reporting knows the Geller Report covers the news the media won’t. We cannot do our ground-breaking report without your support. We must continue to report on the global jihad and the left’s war on freedom. Our readers’ contributions make that possible. Geller Report’s independent, investigative journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our work is critical in the fight for freedom and because it is your fight, too. Please contribute here. Make a monthly commitment to support The Geller Report – choose the option that suits you best.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

