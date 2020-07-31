https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/509961-jim-jordan-presses-fauci-on-protests-covid-19

Rep. Jim JordanJames (Jim) Daniel JordanHillicon Valley: House panel grills tech CEOs during much anticipated antitrust hearing | TikTok to make code public as it pushes back against ‘misinformation’ | House Intel panel expands access to foreign disinformation evidence Five takeaways as panel grills tech CEOs Pelosi to require masks on House floor MORE (R-Ohio) pressed Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciTrump says he can’t assure school safety amid pandemic: ‘Can you assure anybody of anything?’ Overnight Health Care: Race for vaccine faces daunting distribution challenges | Hotspots ease, but officials say normal a long way off | Birx recommends face shields with masks The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: iBIO Chairman and CEO Thomas Isett says developing a safe vaccine is paramount; US surpasses 150,000 coronavirus deaths with roughy one death per minute MORE with a series of combative questions on Friday, asking him whether the government should limit protests to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Jordan, a close ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign cancels ad buys to review messaging strategy: report Nunes declines to answer if he received information from Ukraine lawmaker meant to damage Biden Poll: Plurality of ‘Gen Z’ voters say they see more political ads from Trump than Biden MORE and member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, drilled down on Fauci at a House hearing, echoing an argument often made by conservatives that there is a double standard when liberals and some public health experts support widespread Black Lives Matter protests, which bring together thousands of people, but push for restrictions on other gatherings like those at churches.

Fauci did not address the protests directly, but said more broadly: “Avoid crowds of any type no matter where you are…I don’t judge one crowd versus another crowd.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Can’t go to church.

Can’t go to work.

Can’t go to school. Even Dr. Fauci says protesting is dangerous. But Democrats encourage people to riot and protest in the streets. pic.twitter.com/78Dyjkt6D6 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 31, 2020

Rep. Jim Clyburn James (Jim) Enos Clyburn This week: Congress set for bipartisan coronavirus talks as clock ticks Clyburn echoes calls to rename Pettus bridge Rep. Clyburn on Confederate statues: Mob action is no answer MORE (D-S.C.), later pushed back on Jordan’s comments, pointing to the importance of the civil rights movement protests. “I’m sitting here as the result of a protest,” he said.

Clyburn pointed to his 60-year relationship with the late Rep. John Lewis John LewisHouse approves amendments to rein in federal forces in cities Sanders calls for the end of the filibuster following Obama’s remarks The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump faces pushback after suggesting election could be delayed MORE (D-Ga.), who has been honored with a series of tributes this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We met protesting, trying to get off the back of the bus, trying to integrate schools,” Clyburn said. “I’m glad the government did not limit our protest.”

While it is hard to know for sure how much the protests have contributed to the spread of the coronavirus, there have not been widespread clear spikes in cases due to them.

Protests are outside, which helps reduce transmission, and many attendees at protest wore and continue to wear masks. Still, Fauci noted it is a risk any time there are crowds of people.

When Jordan pressed for a direct answer on the protests, saying, “So the protests don’t increase the spread of the virus?” Fauci shot back: “I didn’t say that, you’re putting words in my mouth.”

“I just want an answer to the question, do the protests increase the spread of the virus?” Jordan pressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can tell you that crowds are known, particularly when you don’t have a mask, to increase the acquisition and transmission, no matter what the crowd is,” Fauci replied.

Asked if the government should limit the protests, as it has other gatherings like those at church, Fauci said that is not for him to decide.

“I’m not in a position to determine what the government can do in a forceful way,” Fauci said.

Jordan later responded to Clyburn by expressing concern for police officers responding to the protests, “not talking about the violence, but the exposure they have to the coronavirus,” urging officials to track that data.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

