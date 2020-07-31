https://www.theepochtimes.com/judge-releases-slew-of-documents-related-to-ghislaine-maxwell-case-including-2015-email-from-jeffrey-epstein-new-alan-dershowitz-allegations_3445073.html

A slew of newly released files from an old lawsuit against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell became public on July 30, including 2015 email correspondence with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents, ordered to be released on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, were from a now-settled defamation lawsuit filed by one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed in the suit and other litigation that Maxwell recruited her in 2000 to be a sexual servant to Epstein.

Among them were emails Maxwell and Epstein exchanged in January 2015, one of which is sent from Epstein’s email address but written in Maxwell’s voice, and appeared to be a draft a statement for Maxwell to use in defending herself.

“Since [Jeffrey Epstein] was charged in [2007] for solicitation of a prostitute I have been the target of outright lies, innuendo, slander, defamation and salacious gossip and harassment,” the email reads.

It then goes on to criticize the press for, “headlines made up of quotes I have never given, statements l have never made, trips with people to places I have never been, holidays with people I have never met, false allegations of impropriety and offensive behavior that l abhor and have never ever been party to, witness to events that l have never seen, living off trust funds that l have never ever had, party to stories that have changed materially both in time place and event depending on what paper you read, and the list goes on.”

Another of the emails sent from Epstein and Maxwell, written on Jan 25 2015 states, “You have done nothing wrong and I woudl [sic] urge you to start acting like it. Go outside, head high, not as an esacping[sic] convict. go to parties. deal with it.”

The email was in response to a message Maxwell had sent the previous day saying she “would appreciate it if shelley would come out and say she was your g’friend. I think she was from end 99 to 2002.” It is not clear as to who or what “shelley ” is a reference to.

“Ok with me,” Epstein replied.

The email exchange also appears to go against Maxwell’s claims that she hadn’t spoken to Epstein in over a decade.

Other documents released Thursday include flight logs from Epstein’s private jets, police reports from Palm Beach, Florida, where Epstein had a home, among other documents.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has claimed both Maxwell and Epstein pressured her into having sex with numerous rich or notable men, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, and former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz. She also claimed to have witnessed Former U.S. President Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island.

(L): Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in a file booking photo. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office); (R): Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks at a news conference in New York City on April 11, 2005. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Documents released on Thursday added further detail to those claims.

“One such powerful individual that Epstein forced then-minor Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, a close friend of Epstein’s and well-known criminal defense attorney,” one document states. “Epstein required Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with Dershowitz on numerous occasions while she was a minor, not only in Florida but also on private planes, in New York, New Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

Further documents claimed that Dershowitz helped negotiate an agreement with a provision that protected him against criminal prosecution for sexually abusing Jane Doe #3. Dershowitz has long denied any claims of his involvement.

Another document, containing questioning of Giuffre by lawyer Jack Scarola, states that Giuffre says she once saw Clinton on Epstein’s island with “two young girls” from New York.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse at least three girls, one as young as 14, from 1994 to 1997, and committing perjury by denying her involvement under oath.

She was arrested on July 2, and has been housed in a Brooklyn jail after a judge called her a flight risk. Her trial is scheduled for next July.

Epstein was found hanged at age 66 last August in a Manhattan jail, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges for abusing women and girls in Manhattan and Florida from 2002 to 2005. He had also pleaded not guilty.

With reporting from AP.

