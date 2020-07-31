https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/07/31/kayleigh-mcenany-wraps-up-week-in-classic-fashion-by-triggering-media-with-some-uncomfortable-reminders/

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

With the mainstream media and Democrats treating Dr. Anthony Fauci in recent weeks as second only to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) (of who Fauci is a big fan) when it comes to his alleged magnificent Wuhan virus leadership has come some pretty fantastical revisions of history on their parts regarding who said and did what in the early days of the outbreak here in America.

For instance, CNN’s Jake Tapper has been one of many journalists to bang the “mask” drum after President Trump made it a point to be seen wearing one this month. “Some day someone will do a study on how many lives might have been saved if [Trump wearing a mask] happened in February or March,” Tapper tweeted July 11th.

Not only was Tapper reminded of CNN’s own anti-mask messaging during those months, but others like conservative commentator Dana Loesch also pointed out that the leading medical experts including Fauci were advising against it at the time.

But this is the media here, where facts take a backseat to feelings, virtue signaling, and gaslighting because Orange Man Bad, so I guess we shouldn’t expect any better.

So with the numerous red carpets currently being laid out for Fauci in mind, Congressional Republicans and the White House are pushing back on the left’s/media’s “we got it right, Trump got it wrong” narrative. as White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did at the end of today’s press briefing.

McEnany laid out what Trump’s priorities were in January on the emerging pandemic versus Democratic priorities, which were to impeach Trump and remove him from office. She also made a specific point to call out House Speaker Pelosi’s push of the “No Ban Act” which would have hampered Trump’s authority to restrict travel from certain countries with significant outbreaks:

But I do want to point out just the early actions of this administration. When there were zero reported cases in the United States on January 6th, the CDC issued Wuhan travel notice before any U.S. confirmed cases. But what were Pelosi and Chuck Schumer doing? They were calling on the GOP to support Bolton testifying. Zero reported cases in the United States; on January 17th, the CDC implements public health entry screenings at three major U.S. airports receiving the greatest volume of Wuhan passengers. What were Democrats doing? Oh, House Democrats were preparing to file their first brief in the impeachment — sham impeachment inquiry. When there was one reported case in the United States on January 21st, CDC activated Emergency Operations Center. What were Democrats doing? Oh, Chuck Schumer was calling for witnesses in the impeachment trial, and Pelosi released a statement criticizing Mitch McConnell for his trial rules. And finally, when there were seven reported cases in the United States on January 31st, President Trump issued travel restrictions on China and the first mandatory quarantine in more than 50 years, and those travel restrictions saved American lives. But what were Democrats doing? Pelosi was introducing the NO BAN Act, which would have imposed undue limitations on the President’s authority to restrict entry of aliens into the United States. And what are Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi doing now? Stopping Americans from getting their unemployment insurance. And it’s despicable, and it’s time for them to come to the negotiating table. Thank you very much.

.@PressSec ends the press briefing by comparing what the Trump administration was doing in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic vs. what the Democrats were doing. pic.twitter.com/HRlnv9jMYY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 31, 2020

The media jumping up at the end and yelling questions was amusing to see. I know she typically gets asked questions when she leaves the podium, but they sounded louder and more agitated today than normal, which suggests McEnany – more so than usual – struck a nerve.

