Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of George and Kellyanne Conway, returned to Twitter after publicly feuding with her parents on the platform and jokingly asked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., to adopt her.

got my phone back! probably wont have it for long though considering i’m about to revolutionize twitter brb — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 29, 2020

Earlier this month, Claudia made headlines by publicly insulting her mother, Kellyanne, who is one of President Trump’s key advisers.

She also rebuked her father, who is a vocal NeverTrump critic, for letting their “marriage fail.”

George Conway said in a statement that he and Kellyanne did not consent to any attempts by the media to reach out to Claudia.

But the 15-year-old minor then accused him of trying to “silence” her and “turn her phone off.”

Now, Claudia is back on Twitter, and she’s been urging her nearly 149,000 followers to vote Trump out of office.

reminder that a third party vote is a vote for trump!! don’t feed into the fire. we must get him OUT. i am compelling my younger audience, if you can, to VOTE. every vote counts. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 29, 2020

She also tagged Ocasio–Cortez in a tweet and asked the Democratic socialist congresswoman to “adopt” her.

She also announced that Ocasio–Cortez had followed her back on Twitter, calling it “the peak” of her existence:

currently CRYING because @AOC follows me. the PEAK of my existence. how’s your morning going? — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 30, 2020

In various replies to different Twitter users, Claudia continued to blast her mother, Kellyanne:

she works for him so i’m assuming so — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 30, 2020

me too — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 30, 2020

She later admitted, though, that her Twitter meltdown would be short-lived:

definitely not lol — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 30, 2020

