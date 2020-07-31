https://headlineusa.com/conways-daughter-asks-aoc-adopt/

Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of George and Kellyanne Conway, returned to Twitter after publicly feuding with her parents on the platform and jokingly asked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., to adopt her.

Earlier this month, Claudia made headlines by publicly insulting her mother, Kellyanne, who is one of President Trump’s key advisers.

She also rebuked her father, who is a vocal NeverTrump critic, for letting their “marriage fail.”

George Conway said in a statement that he and Kellyanne did not consent to any attempts by the media to reach out to Claudia.

But the 15-year-old minor then accused him of trying to “silence” her and “turn her phone off.”

Now, Claudia is back on Twitter, and she’s been urging her nearly 149,000 followers to vote Trump out of office.

She also tagged Ocasio–Cortez in a tweet and asked the Democratic socialist congresswoman to “adopt” her.

She also announced that Ocasio–Cortez had followed her back on Twitter, calling it “the peak” of her existence:

In various replies to different Twitter users, Claudia continued to blast her mother, Kellyanne:

She later admitted, though, that her Twitter meltdown would be short-lived: 

