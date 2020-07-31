https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/leftie-james-murdoch-resigns-news-corporation-parent-company-fox-news-differences-editorial-content/

James Murdoch tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of News Corporation, the parent company of FOX News.

Rubert Murdoch stepped down as the CEO of FOX in June 2011 and handed the reins over to his son James.

James Murdoch’s wife Kathryn Murdoch is an outspoken leftist who works for the Clinton Climate Initiative.

The resignation went into effect today.

Yahoo.com has more on the resignation.

In a filing to US regulators, he said he also disagreed with some “strategic decisions” made by the company, The exact nature of the disagreements was not detailed. But Mr Murdoch has previously criticised News Corp outlets, which include the Wall Street Journal, for climate change coverage. Representatives of Mr Murdoch and his wife Kathryn have acknowledged the couple’s “frustration” with coverage of the subject by some of the company’s most influential news brands, including Fox News. They have also spoken of particular disappointment about climate change denial in Murdoch-owned Australian outlets.

August Takala from Mediaite says he wants to invest in left-leaning media outlets.

James Murdoch resigning from Fox over disagreements with “certain editorial content.” He reportedly wants to invest up to $1 billion in left-leaning media outlets. pic.twitter.com/hyyt0jBlGQ — August Takala (@AugustTakala) July 31, 2020

