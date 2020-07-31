https://www.dailywire.com/news/louisville-businesses-threatened-cave-to-demands-for-racial-reparations-or-get-bad-online-reviews

Businesses and non-profits in the East Market District of downtown Louisville, also referred to as NuLu (New Louisville), have received letters from left-wing activists demanding that they give in to a list of racial reparations or face having their businesses get negative reviews online.

The activists “sent out a three-page contract to NuLu businesses following Friday’s protest where LMPD says 76 protesters were arrested and charged with obstructing a highway and disorderly conduct,” WAVE 3 News reported. “Some also picked up assault charges, accused of throwing bottles at police officers.”

WDRB News reported that the “demands came with a deadline of Aug. 17, or else protesters would respond by launching negative reviews and social media posts about the businesses.”

Local residents that reached out to The Daily Wire were stunned that the story was not receiving more attention in the local media and did not want to be identified because they feared “mob retaliation.” One person said that they felt that this was “criminal extortion.”

“The residents of Louisville, Kentucky are standing strong, educated, and together to express the destruction your business has caused to low-income communities, specifically those with majority black residents,” the letter begins. “We therefore demand representation and reparations in the NuLu business district of Louisville for the gentrification that has taken place. The policies and processes of the revitalization on NuLu has displaced marginalized people from homes their families have often resided for generations, single-handedly progressing the gentrification of black neighborhoods.”

“This process has been happening to black, indigenous, and persons of color at the hands of white, heterosexual patriarchy since the inception of this nation we call home. Black folx [sic] can’t ‘have this own space’ when wealthy white folks see an opportunity to make more money,” the letter continues. “Gentrification is a palatable term that sugar coats one more aspect of an oppressive system targeted at black folx [sic] for 400 years. We are here today to demand representation over tokenism.”

The letter then lists eight “demands,” which include:

Businesses will adequately represent the black population of Louisville by having a minimum of 23% black staff (including management) in front of house positions, and maintain commitment and accountability to increasing that number (accountability roundtable information below). Retail locations will include a minimum of 23% inventory of black retailers OR make a recurring monthly donation of 1.5% of net sales to black local organizations. Business owners will require diversity, equity, & inclusion training for their staffs, to be conducted by any one of the black women leaders on the attached list. Training will be conducted thereafter on a bi-annual basis. Customize your own OR display one of the attached written statements in a viable location within your business to increase awareness and show support for the reparations movement. Non-profits in NuLu district will submit to a voluntary, external audit of their board of trustees and take necessary steps towards 23% representation on those boards. Business owners & non-profit leaders will participate in quarterly roundtable discussions to be held accountable for their communities to these demands, and work together towards increased equity. Maintain adequate black representation in any entertainment and performances booked at your business. Dress code policies inherently discriminate against black folks, women, and the transgender community. You must eliminate dress code policies that promote profiling towards patrons and employees, including their hair requirements or stipulations, which can disproportionately target black folks. 23% black representation on the board of the NuLu Business Association.

