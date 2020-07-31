https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/lowes-shelling-100m-coronavirus-bonuses-hourly-workers/

(FOX NEWS) Lowe’s Companies Inc. announced Thursday that it would be doling out an additional round of bonuses to support employees “with unforeseen expenses and hardships” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Aug. 21, full-time hourly associates will receive $300 and part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150. The August bonuses will match the funds previously provided to hourly associates March and May as well as earlier this month, the company announced.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

