https://www.westernjournal.com/man-allegedly-opens-fire-mother-son-werent-social-distancing-police-say/
The virtue signaling, intolerance for other viewpoints and general insanity in our culture mostly driven by the left has somehow centered around the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus safety recommendations, making violence against those who refuse to comply almost a commonplace occurrence. Douglas Marks, emboldened by government edict and perhaps touched by a…
The post Man Allegedly Opens Fire Because Mother and Son Weren’t Social Distancing, Police Say appeared first on The Western Journal.