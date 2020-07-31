https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/empathy-workers-nafta-economy/2020/07/31/id/979968

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee blasted former Vice President Joe Biden, calling him an “opportunistic politician” in an opinion piece published Friday.

The former GOP Republican candidate for president penned an article for the Daily Caller where he states that Biden “is in no position to lecture President Trump about empathy.”

He called Biden out for abandoning “millions of American workers during his lengthy career in Washington.”

He wrote that Trump won the election in 2016 because “he recognized the plight of formerly ‘forgotten’ Americans” and slammed Biden for recently insisting that Trump doesn’t empathize with them.

He said Biden’s speech about being a single dad with two young sons at home was a “desperate” attempt to “appear down-to-Earth despite the fact that taxpayers provided him with a steady and handsome salary for decades while he voted for policies that hollowed out entire communities.”

When Biden began working in the Senate, he said he made $42,000 a year. Huckabee said he neglected to mention that in the 1970s, the median household income was only about $12,000.

He said if Biden understood concerns that American workers have, he “would not have adopted the most radical platform in presidential history, including a big-government economic agenda that would completely derail the ‘V-shaped’ economic recovery that is already beginning to take shape following the artificial coronavirus downturn.”

He criticized Biden’s plan for tax hikes, stating that “a single parent with one child who earns $41,000 per year would be hit with a $1,300 federal tax increase as a direct result of Biden’s ‘empathy.’”

“Sadly, however, tax hikes would only be the start of America’s economic woes if Biden and his allies seize power in Washington,” Huckabee wrote.

He ripped Biden’s proposed environmental regulations “that would destroy millions of jobs and cripple our country’s thriving energy sector” and his support of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“Biden’s recent emphasis on ‘empathy’ is just more demagogic posturing from a consummate politician,” Huckabee concludes. “Judged by his actions rather than his rhetoric, the former vice president clearly doesn’t have an ounce of empathy for the American people. His policies are intended to advance his political career, not to advance the interests of the people who gave him that career.”

