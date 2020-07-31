https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/mob-peaceful-protesters-goes-home-los-angeles-deputy-involved-fatal-shooting/

A mob of approximately 50 protesters went to the home of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was involved in a fatal shooting in June.

The home of Sheriff Deputy Miguel Vega was surrounded by police as the mob placed signs on his house and screamed their heads off in his lawn on Thursday.

Justice for Andres Guardado!Murder charges for deputy Vega! Posted by Cliff Smith on Thursday, July 30, 2020

16+ police vehicles for 50ish peaceful protestors…from Covina, West Covina, Azuza, Glendora and LASD pic.twitter.com/MEOkZIlyzX — Brian Feinzimer (@bfeinzimer) July 31, 2020

TRENDING: Ghislaine Maxwell Documents Unsealed: Allegations Against Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Others — FBI Knew Had Evidence of the Crimes for Years

Vega was involved in the shooting of Andres Guardado, who was killed on June 18 in Gardena.

Preotesters have come to the alleged home of the LASD deputy who shot Andres Guaradao. Covina police have arrived to defend the home pic.twitter.com/DinHinhSg5 — Brian Feinzimer (@bfeinzimer) July 31, 2020

Guardado was working as an “informal security guard at an auto body shop” in an area that the sheriffs were patrolling. They reportedly saw him with a gun and a chase ensued. When the deputies caught him and ordered him to the ground, the sheriffs say that he reached for his waistband, which prompted Vega to open fire. The autopsy found that he had been shot in the back five times, which sparked protests.

The protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the protesters left without any arrests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

