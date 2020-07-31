https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/07/31/ghislaine-maxwell-docs-bill-clinton-epsteins-island-two-girls-new-york/

Earlier today Ed wrote about the release of documents from lawsuits involving Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Roberts Giuffre. One of the things included in the documents is the claim that Giuffre saw Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, with “two young girls.”

Virginia Giuffre — who has also accused Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell of abusing her — told lawyers in 2011 that Clinton visited Epstein’s private Little St. James Island with Maxwell, herself and “two young girls” from New York. She added that Clinton stayed in Epstein’s private residence on the island, where “orgies were a constant thing that took place.”… “I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said well he owes me a favor,” Giuffre said. “He never told me what favors they were. I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke,” she said.

So maybe the part about Clinton owing Esptein favors was a joke and maybe not. In any case, she claims he was on the island. Here’s the excerpts via Techno Fog:

Witness interview: Bill Clinton was at Epstein’s island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and “2 young girls.” pic.twitter.com/NG8PbaZLNt — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

The allegations about Bill Clinton have actually been around for a while but a spokesman for Bill Clinton denied being on the island (again) on Friday:

In a statement on Friday, Angel Ureña, a spokesperson for Clinton, told Newsweek that the former president has “never been to Little St. James Island.” “He’d not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade,” he said. “Well before his terrible crimes came to light.”

So is Bill Clinton telling the truth? Well, Bill Clinton has a documented history of lying about his sex life. I think Virginia Roberts is generally more credible than he is but there’s another reason to prefer her version over his.

Just a few months ago Netflix released a special about Jeffrey Epstein titled “Filthy Rich.” In one episode of the show there’s an interview with Steve Scully, an IT guy who handled all of the communication equipment on Epstein’s island. Here’s how the Sun reported it back in May:

Steve Scully, now 70, who maintained the phones and internet on the island, claims in the Netflix show that he saw Mr Clinton with Epstein sitting in the porch area of the island’s villa. There were no other guests around at the time, he claims.

Scully’s claims about Bill Clinton haven’t been clipped onto YouTube but it’s still part of the Netflix special. So that’s two people who claim they saw him there.

Last year Clinton released a statement saying he had taken just four trips on Epstein’s private jet and that he was never on the island:

News: President Clinton has issued a statement on Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/LlTZC8j6pv — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 8, 2019

Flight logs reviewed by Buzzfeed and Fox News indicate that Clinton flew many times on Epstein’s plane from 2001 to 2003 but there is nothing clearly showing that Clinton traveled to Epstein’s island. In the past, that seemed to be the end of it. What has changed now is that a person in a position to confirm Clinton’s whereabouts, Ghislaine Maxwell, is now in jail and potentially facing many years in prison. We’ll have to wait and see what she has to say about it.

