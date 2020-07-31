https://www.toddstarnes.com/cancel-culture/ncaa-once-cracked-down-on-bible-verses-now-allows-social-justice-messages/

The NCAA took another step to prove its wokeness on Thursday when it announced that players in every official sport can wear patches on their uniforms that either memorialize a person or support social justice.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel met in a video conference last week and determined that athletes should be allowed to wear one patch on the front of their uniforms and another on the back. Under the guidelines “the patch must not exceed 2 ¼ square inches and must be placed on the front sleeve of the uniform.

“The second location is on the back of the uniform where the player name is traditionally located and, as authorized by the school or conference, will allow names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes. The names or words may vary by team member,” the statement read.

One Twitter user, Ted Traylor, the pastor of Florida’s Olive Baptist Church, called out the “hypocrisy.”

“NCAA has approved allowing players to wear “message” patches on their uniforms. I bet [Tim] Tebow eye black scripture references will not meet the Social Justice standard,” he wrote.

The NCAA, at the time, banned any player from writing messages with eye black, which was seen at the time as a clear message to Tebow.

The NBA teams have taken a similar position on these messages on jerseys. NBA.com pointed out that a lot of teams are using their jerseys to convey political messages. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a New Orleans Pelicans guard, for example, had “VOTE” written on the back of his uniform.

“Riots broke out and people were trying to express themselves in different ways, but if you want to see change, you should probably vote,” he wold the website. He pointed to the lower turnout in 2016’s presidential election that resulted in President Trump’s victory.

One of the prevailing criticism of the new movement for social equality is just exactly what the goals are. The violent protesters in Portland, for example, are demanding city police are defunded by 50 percent, which seems like an arbitrary figure to critics. Critics of the NCAA and professional sports movements have called out the hypocrisy that many of these athletes have been given free rides at the country’s best schools and still try to stake claim to social injustice.

