https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/no-charges-officer-shot-michael-brown-ferguson-missouri-follow-probe/

(NBC NEWS) A new review of the 2014 police shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, of 18-year-old Michael Brown has concluded that no murder or manslaughter charges against former officer Darren Wilson are warranted.

The five-month secret review of the August 2014 fatal shooting led St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to conclude he couldn’t prove those allegations in a court of law, he said Thursday.

However, Bell said, “Our investigation does not exonerate Darren Wilson.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

