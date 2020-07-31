http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/PNUqR8zZpV4/no-injustice-no-peace.php

Darren Wilson is the former Ferguson, Missouri police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown, who assaulted him. The shooting was a wholly justified act of self defense. Yet, it triggered the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s fitting that a phony justice movement originated with a phony claim of police misconduct.

Wilson has been cleared of any criminal conduct by a grand jury and by the Obama-Holder Justice Department. But the left never gives up. Thus, as Bill Otis notes, yet another prosecutor, Wesley Bell elected in 2018, reopened the investigation of Wilson.

Bell, who is African-American, gained office by attacking Robert McCulloch, the incumbent prosecutor. McCulloch led the grand jury proceeding that resulted in no indictment of Wilson. Yet, Bell reached the same conclusion as McCulloch: Darren Wilson is not guilty of any crime that could be proven to a jury under the same standards applied to everyone else.

It’s absurd that Wilson’s conduct was scrutinized in three separate proceedings, including one that wrapped up six years after the fact. That’s not the same standard applied to everyone else. It’s the standard applied to people the BLM mob wants to crucify.

Yet, it’s gratifying that even a prosecutor elected due to blow back against a predecessor who cleared Wilson was able to conclude that there is no basis for a prosecution. There can be no clearer demonstration that the BLM movement was founded on a lie about what happened in Ferguson.

Bell now must face the ire of the fanatics who helped elect him. The New York Times reports that as he left the lectern after announcing his decision, an activist berated him, saying Bell now would be voted out of office. “We got Bob McCulloch out only to replace him with the Black Bob McCulloch,” this genius declared.

In addition, 30 or so demonstrators converged on the Ferguson Market and Liquor, where Brown, the “gentle giant,” shoved a store clerk prior to his fatal interaction with Wilson. They called for a boycott of the store and, as would-be customers approached, told them the store was closed.

That’s the mob’s response to the refusal of multiple prosecutors to bring unwarranted charges against Darren Wilson: No injustice, no peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

