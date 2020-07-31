https://amgreatness.com/2020/07/31/officer-in-michael-brown-shooting-will-not-be-charged-prosecutor-says/
Darren Wilson, the former Ferguson police officer who killed Michael Brown in self-defense 6 years ago, will not face criminal charges for the shooting, as reported by ABC News. St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday, concluding that after five months of an independent review, his office […]
